Police beef up security at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital

A posse of policemen in protective gear was deployed at government-run Gandhi Hospital here, where a majority of coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment, a day after an attack on doctors.

Two Covid-19 patients had attacked doctors on duty after the death of their relative who too was under treatment for the virus in the same ward on Wednesday.

The policemen deployed at the hospital could not enter the isolation ward earlier as they lacked personal protective gear like masks and suits.

The attack had sparked protest by doctors and paramedics who demanded protection. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar visited the hospital to assure the doctors about security.

“Proud policemen deployed at Gandhi hospital for safety of doctors,” tweeted Anjani Kumar along with a picture of the policemen wearing masks and protective gear.

Meanwhile, the director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad has written to Superintendent of Police and District Collector to provide extra security for doctors and other hospital staff.

Due to alleged non-cooperative attitude of six men undergoing treatment, the hospital authorities fear an attack on doctors.

All six had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi last month. At least 40 others who attended the meet from Adilabad have been kept at other quarantine facilities.