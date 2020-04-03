Andhra reports 12 new cases, tally rises to 161

Twelve more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh since Thursday night, taking the state’s total such cases to 161.

According to a Health Department bulletin at 10 am on Friday, the new cases have been reported since 10 pm on Thursday.

Majority of the cases were reported during the last five days and almost all are Tablighi Jamaat event attendees in March or their contacts.

Among the districts, Nellore accounts for maximum 32 cases, followed by Krishna 23, Guntur 20, Kadapa 19, Prakasam 17, West Godavari 15, and Visakhapatnam 14.