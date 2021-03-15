Chiru and Mohan Babu Trip to Sikkim!

Megastar Chirajeevi and Mohan Babu have been great friends for a long time. However there were some rumors created when there was a disturbance between them a few years ago. Both Chiru and Mohan Babu have given clarity to the people and media that they are good friends and always will be!

And now, here is one more proof for that! The two actors went on a trip to Sikkim and the photo of the duo was shared by Mohan Babu’s one and only daughter Manchu Lakshmi. Showing her jealousy in a cute way, she shared a pic of them and also said that she will accompany them someday.

“Good to see both of you having a nice time, the trip is happening because you (Chiru) convinced Nana,” she wrote. Speaking about Lakshmi Manchu’s career, she recently acted in ‘Pittakathalu’, the Netflix film.

Mohan Babu was recently seen in Suriya’s Aakasam Nee Haddura and now, he is working on his upcoming film ‘Son of India’ while Chiru has completed the shoot of Acharya and is working on his other films.

When two maestros go for a quick trip to Sikkim, you know it’s going to be 🔥

Only @KChiruTweets uncle you could have convinced Nana for a quick weekend trip to Sikkim! I’m so jealous! So good to see you both having a nice time. Heart is full! Let us kids accompany you someday 😝 pic.twitter.com/9EGBN7Tjam — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) March 15, 2021