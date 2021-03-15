Sreekaram First weekend Worldwide Collections – Below Par

By
Telugu360
-
1

Sreekaram has a below-par first weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.30 Cr. Worldwide Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 18 Cr. The recovery is not even 50 per cent yet and the film might get to that 50 in full run. After a decent opening day, the film has dropped big on the second day and it didn’t recover from then. Jathi Ratnalu wave has affected this film big time. Buyers are going lose big on the film unless it picks up in the coming days.

Below are the area wise 4 days Shares

AreaFirst Weekend Day 1 Collections
Nizam1.98Cr1.01 Cr
Ceeded1.50Cr0.72 Cr
UA1.05Cr0.54 Cr
Guntur0.92Cr0.65 Cr
East0.73Cr0.40 Cr
West0.45Cr0.27 Cr
Krishna0.46Cr0.23 Cr
Nellore0.35Cr0.15 Cr
AP/TS7.44Cr3.97 Cr
ROI0.45Cr
OS0.40Cr
Total8.29Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR