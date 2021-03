Samantha Akkineni is returning back to work after a long gap. The top actress signed Shaakuntalam in the direction of Gunasekhar and the film got its official launch today in a private studio. Samantha dazzled in a specially embroidered saree for the launch. Top producer Dil Raju attended the launch as a special guest. Gunasekhar’s Guna Team Works are the producers of this mythological periodic drama. The details about the cast, crew are expected to be announced very soon.

