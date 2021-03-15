Manchu Vishnu heads for a huge risk

After a series of flops, Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu calmed down. He took a long break and worked on Mosagallu which is the costliest film in his career. The film is made on a budget of Rs 50 crores and is releasing this Friday in all the Indian languages. The asking theatrical deals are quite low when compared to the budget of the film. Manchu Vishnu decided to release the film on his own across the Telugu states. He will release the film through noted distributors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vishnu is also releasing the film in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The film has to fare extremely well to recover the investments. Two other films Chaavu Kaburu Challaga and Sashi are heading for release this Friday. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, the film features Vishnu, Kajal, Suniel Shetty, Navdeep and Naveen Chandra in the lead roles. Manchu Vishnu’s 24 Frames Factory produced the film which is based on the biggest IT scam in the world.