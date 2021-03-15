Pawan Kalyan has a surprise in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan is quickly doing films and he is teaming up with Krish for a 17th-century periodic drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is set against the backdrop of the Moghul and Qutub Shahi era. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan will be sporting three different looks in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Krish and his team did a lot of research, finalized the sketches and conducted look tests on the top actor for a week and finalized the looks. Pawan will also be sporting thirty different outfits for this periodic drama.

Pawan Kalyan is currently juggling between the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the heroine and several sets are erected for the film’s shoot. MM Keeravani is the music composer and the recently released first glimpse impressed everyone. There are speculations that Pawan Kalyan plays a thief in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and AM Rathnam is the producer. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release.