YSRCP won by threatening voters: Pawan Kalyan

Finally municipal poll results are out. Ruling YSRCP won most of the seats decimating the opposition parties. Pawan Kalyan officially responded on the results this evening. Pawan made key remarks on municipal results while addressing a meeting at the party office in Hyderabad. Details as below.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said that YSRCP had won most of the seats in the AP municipal elections by threatening people. Pawan remarked, YSRCP leaders threatened people that government will stop the welfare schemes if they did not win. He added, YSRCP leaders threatened voters that they will stop ration cards, pensions and other schemes too. Pawan concluded that YSRCP won votes by threatening voters but not by winning the hearts of them.

However, YSRCP is on cloud nine now as the party won through out the state including Vizag and Vijayawada where steel plant issue and Amaravati issue are still burning. YSRCP leaders are opining that same results will be repeated in Tirupati MP elections.