Uppena continues its decent run

By
Telugu360
-
0

Uppena is one small film that raked a theatrical share of over Rs 50 crores. Despite several releases in the coming weeks, Uppena continued to remain strong and had a decent run at the box-office. This week, Jathi Ratnalu emerged as the winner and dominated other releases Sreekaram, Gaali Sampath. Gaali Sampath is a washout and Sreekaram is struggling to get housefull boards during the weekend. Uppena took the advantage of Maha Shivaratri and witnessed decent footfalls.

The film collected a decent share over the weekend for the buyers. The film is expected to end its theatrical run by the end of next weekend. Uppena is directed by a debutant Buchi Babu and it featured Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR