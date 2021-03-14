Naveen Polishetty: A New Star in Making

It was not an easy road for Naveen Polishetty in Telugu cinema. He has done small roles in several Telugu films but did not get recognition. Naveen Polishetty surprised the Hindi crowds with his comic timing in ‘All India Bakchod’. His videos on YouTube gained immense popularity and he soon bagged an opportunity with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The film is a decent hit and Naveen Polishetty surprised the audience in an interesting role in Chhichhore.

After rejecting several scripts, Naveen Polishetty tested his luck with Jathi Ratnalu and the film is now a sensational hit. Naveen Polishetty’s comic timing is the highlight of the film and the youngster is in huge demand. A top production house sent six scripts to Naveen Polishetty and the actor politely rejected them. This tells that Naveen Polishetty is quite particular and is not in a hurry. Instead of signing back to back projects and cashing up the craze of Jathi Ratnalu success, Naveen Polishetty should focus on picking up unique scripts so that he would end up as a star in Telugu cinema soon.