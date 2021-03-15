Silakaa song from PV: Wedding woes!

Young hero Anand Deverakonda has turned a year old on Monday and so as a birthday present, the first lyrical video from his upcoming movie ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ is unveiled.

‘Silakaa’ song comes when the protagonist gets married. But the song mismatches the situation and appeals to all the young women out there about wedding. The song gets into the head after first hearing.

This song is composed, crooned and penned by Ram Miryala of Chowraasta fame. He also performs in the song with choreographer Raghu master as Chaman Brothers orchestra.

Pushpaka Vimanam is directed by Damodara and presented by hero Vijay Deverakonda.King Of The Hill and Tanga productions jointly produced this film