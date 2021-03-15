RRR Makers Breaks the Promise, People on Fire!

The makers of Rajamouli’s big-budget film RRR announced the release of Alia Bhatt’s look as Sita today. On the occasion of this beauty’s birthday, the makers have decided to entertain her fans. However, something went wrong and the RRR team has failed to release the poster on time.

This made Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans angry and they started firing on the makers asking why they had announced the update when they had no time to release it! While not releasing the first look of Alia as Sita has disappointed the people, not giving any reason for it, until now, has frustrated them even more.

Speaking about the film, besides Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, and others. Produced by D.V.V. Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR will have Keeravani’s music. The sound track of the film is yet to release.