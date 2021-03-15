First look : Alia Bhatt as ‘Sita’ in Rajamouli’s RRR

Rajamouli is teasing Mega fans and Jr NTR fans for a long time. His big-budget film RRR has been trending for years. This maverick director shared a few pics and videos of Jr NTR and Ram Charan previously, which gained a huge response. However, there are also controversies surrounded!

Now, RRR team has released the first look of Alia Bhatt who is playing the role of Sita, sweetheart of Alluri Rama Raju, which is being played by Ram Charan. The team has released the first look of the actress on the occasion of her birthday, though there is some delay. People are eagerly waiting to see how Alia would be in the role of Sita. Finally, the team of RRR released the first look of Alia from the film.

Alia as Sita, is looking gorgeous. The actress donned a green pattu saree and a red blouse. Her jewellery, makeup, and dressing style are perfectly matched and is looking like a real Sita!

RRR is being bankrolled by popular producer DVV Danayya while M.M. Keeravani is scoring the music.