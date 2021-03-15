Megastar watches the rough cut of RRR

RRR happens to be the most awaited film for the Indian audience. Film lovers across the country are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Rajamouli roped in two Tollywood Superstars Ram Charan and NTR for the lead roles. The film’s shoot is coming to an end and the climax portions are shot currently. Megastar keeps a special focus on the films of his son Ram Charan. Keeping his busy schedules aside, Chiranjeevi watched the rough cut of RRR recently.

Chiranjeevi watched some of the crucial episodes of RRR without background score and sound mixing. Chiranjeevi was extremely impressed with the content and he shared this with his close friends and well-wishers. Rajamouli never shows the rough cut of his films at least to his movie unit members. But for this time, Chiranjeevi happened to be an exception. The shooting portions of RRR will be completed by May and the film will head for October 13th release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.