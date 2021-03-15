Jathi Ratnalu First weekend worldwide collections – Excellent

Jathi has a sensational weekend with a worldwide distributor share of over 20 Cr. The film is a runaway blockbuster with theatrical rights valued at 12 Cr. Starting with an excellent opening day the film has done excellent business over the weekend. In Nizam, it started with 1.45 Cr on opening day and went up to 2.25 cr on its fourth day(Sunday). Collections on Monday will give a picture of where the film will go from here.

Following are the area wise 4 days Shares

Area4 Days CollectionsFirst Day Collections
Nizam7.50Cr1.45 Cr
Ceeded2.10Cr0.55Cr
UA2.25Cr0.48 Cr
Guntur 1.29Cr0.39Cr
East1.06Cr0.31 Cr
West1Cr0.28Cr
Krishna1.06Cr0.25 Cr
Nellore0.42Cr0.11Cr
AP/TS16.68Cr3.82 Cr
ROI1.35Cr
OS2.25Cr
Worldwide20.28Cr

