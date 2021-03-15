Jathi Ratnalu First weekend worldwide collections – Excellent

Jathi has a sensational weekend with a worldwide distributor share of over 20 Cr. The film is a runaway blockbuster with theatrical rights valued at 12 Cr. Starting with an excellent opening day the film has done excellent business over the weekend. In Nizam, it started with 1.45 Cr on opening day and went up to 2.25 cr on its fourth day(Sunday). Collections on Monday will give a picture of where the film will go from here.

Following are the area wise 4 days Shares

Area 4 Days Collections First Day Collections Nizam 7.50Cr 1.45 Cr Ceeded 2.10Cr 0.55Cr UA 2.25Cr 0.48 Cr Guntur 1.29Cr 0.39Cr East 1.06Cr 0.31 Cr West 1Cr 0.28Cr Krishna 1.06Cr 0.25 Cr Nellore 0.42Cr 0.11Cr AP/TS 16.68Cr 3.82 Cr ROI 1.35Cr OS 2.25Cr Worldwide 20.28Cr