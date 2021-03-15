Dil Raju’s pan-Indian dream coming true

Top producer Dil Raju produced several successful films in his career and he is making his debut into Bollywood this year with Jersey. He will soon remake Telugu films HIT and Naandhi in Hindi. Dil Raju has been in plans to produce a pan-Indian film soon and he locked Ram Charan, Shankar for a big-budget film that will roll soon. Dil Raju also decided to associate with Samantha’s Shaakuntalam in the direction of Gunasekhar. The film got its official launch today and the shoot commences this month.

Shaakuntalam would be the first pan-Indian release for Dil Raju. The top producer loved the script and he decided to back this interesting attempt. Samantha, Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu and Aditi Balan will be seen in the lead roles in this mythological drama. Manisharma composes the music and Guna Team Works are the producers. The film will release during the first half of next year.