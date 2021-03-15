Sukumar intends to remake Jagadam again

Top director Sukumar is completely focused on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa that will release in August. Sukumar worked with Ram for the film Jagadam and the movie completed 17 years. On this occasion, Sukumar shared his thoughts about the memorable experience though Jagadam ended up as a flop. Sukumar revealed that he is very interested to work with Ram again. “I intend to remake Jagadam again with Ram. I wish to see him in Jagadam again” told Sukumar.

Sukumar felt that the film did not get the right appreciation. He even said that the film suffered several cuts before the censor board. He lauded the technicians Rathnavelu, Devi Sri Prasad and Sreekar Prasad for their work. Speaking about Ram, Sukumar said, “He is full of energy. He never said no to any sequence or act. He is a quick learner and energetic on the sets. Ram’s first movie Devadas released about seven days ago and I met Sravanthi Ravikishore and narrated the script. I got an immediate nod and started Jagadam soon”.