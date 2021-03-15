Vakeel Saab – Kanti Papa Glimpse, Lyrical Song on March 17

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film ‘Vakeel Saab’ has already created enough buzz with the two songs – Satyameva Jayathe and Maguva. And now, a small video along with announcing the date of the lyrical song ‘Kanti Papa’ has been released. The lyrical song will be out on 17 March at 5.00 PM. In the video, we can listen to the Thaman’s music for this song for a few seconds which is soothing.

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hindi hit film ‘Pink’. The film Pink has grabbed the attention of the audience, especially women. And now, Pawan is replacing Amitabh in this remake film. However, by watching the teaser, we can say that there will be changes in the film.

Pawan was glorifying in the teaser and no mention of women who are playing the major roles in the film has shocked many. We have to wait and see if Pawan can do justice to the film. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagella will be seen in pivotal roles while Shruti Haasan is said to be playing the role of Pawan’s wife. The film will hit the screens on 9 April 2021.