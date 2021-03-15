Pic Talk: Dhadak Girl says “Cherries in the Spring”!

Late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has become an actress in recent years. This girl won’t shy away from exposing her body and showcases it in different poses! She often shares her alluring pics on social media and attracts a huge no. of followers.

The girl now shared her hot pics in which she donned a red revealing dress. To say, she wears revealing dresses mostly. Her style, makeup, and attitude add more beauty to her. Her bright red lipstick and white stone earrings are a perfect match.

Janhvi who started her career with the romantic film Dhadak under the direction of Shashank khaitan went on to act in other movies such as Ghost Stories, Angrezi medium, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. Currently, she is working for Dostana 2 and Good Luck Cherry.