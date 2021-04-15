CID notice to Devineni in Jagan morphing case

The CID officers have given fresh notices to former Minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao in connection with his comments on CM Jaganmohan Reddy. The CID has given these notices based on a complaint filed by a lawyer who made morphing allegations against Devineni. The officers pasted a copy of the notice at Devineni’s Gollapudi house today, asking the TDP leader to appear before the Kurnool CID police at 10.30 a.m. today itself.

The complainant levelled charges of deliberate attempts on the part of Devineni to tarnish the image of CM Jagan. He said that Devineni showed morphed videos of Jagan Reddy and spread misinformation that the CM has spoiled the divinity and sacredness of the Seven Hills Tirumala Temple.

Moreover, Devineni made unwarranted comments like the one that Jagan has criminalised and reduced AP into Bihar. This was why the people were afraid to come to AP. Devineni was alleged to have made these comments at his press conference held in Tirupati on April 7.

Based on the lawyer’s complaint, the CID booked a case against Devineni under multiple sections 464, 465, 468, 469, 470, 471, 505 and 120 (b).