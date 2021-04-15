Jagan tells officials to give 6 lakh vaccine doses daily

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has set new targets for the health department and the staff of Grama Secretariats to effectively tackle Covid second wave. He lauded the efforts of the officers and staff for creating a record by giving 6.21 lakh vaccine doses in a single day on Wednesday. This could be possible only with the collective efforts and coordination of one and all in the respective departments.

In view of the rising virus threat, the Chief Minister has asked the officials and the staff concerned to ensure continuation of 6 lakh vaccine doses daily for the next few days. This should be carried out with determination in order to cover all those above 45 years of age under the vaccination drive.

Mr. Jagan has reviewed the Coronavirus prevention and vaccination programmes being taken up in the State. He stressed the need for making all the necessary arrangements in the hospitals. A hospital bed should be provided to any infected patient within three hours of making a call. The lack of sufficient number of hospital beds gave a lot of problems to the patients during the first wave of the epidemic.

The CM has asked for giving wide publicity to 104 health services. Ambulance should be provided to the patients even at a short notice.