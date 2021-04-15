Shankar lands into one more legal soup

South Indian director Shankar has directed several blockbusters in his career. His past films I and 2.0 ended up as cost failures. The top director landed into legal troubles recently for not completing the shoot of Indian 2 which is kept on hold for the past few months. Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court to intervene in the issue asking Shankar to complete the shoot of Indian 2 before moving on to his next film. Shankar announced a pan-Indian project with Ram Charan and soon after that, he announced a Bollywood film which happens to be the remake of his super hit film Anniyan.

The film’s producer Ascar Ravichandran issued a public letter informing Shankar that he would initiate legal proceedings if the plans of the remake are not kept on hold. Ravichandran revealed that he holds the entire remake rights of Anniyan and Shankar has no right to remake the film without his acceptance. Shankar announced that he would direct Ranveer Singh in the remake of Anniyan and Pen Studios are on board as the producers. It is quite surprising to see Shankar announcing a big-budget project without even acquiring the remake rights of the film or informing the producer of Anniyan about the remake plan.