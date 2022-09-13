CID offices in AP turned into Andaman jails, says Pattabhi

Crime Investigation Department (CID) offices in the State are fast turning into Andaman jails, said the senior TDP leader and party’s national official spokesperson, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, here on Tuesday.

Wishing the farmers who are on pada yatra from Amaravathi to Arasavalli a grand success, Pattabhiram told media persons here that the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is getting impatient by the day as the anti-incumbency is fast growing. The ruling party leaders are only trying to stifle the voices of those who are questioning the Government on public issues, he said.

The State Government is totally misusing the institutions only to create trouble to those who are standing by the people and this has become most widespread of late, Pattabhiram felt. The ruling party is resorting to a vengeful attitude and is completely misusing the law and order system as false cases are being foisted against those who raise public issues, he noted.

Now physical attacks have become very common and this practice is more prevalent in the CID offices, he noted. Even their own party MP, Raghurama Krishnam Raju, is not an exception and TDP leader Vengal Rao too was subjected to such harassment recently. The TDP national spokesperson made it clear that such threats will not deter the TDP leaders from fighting for the public cause.

He asked as to why cases are being registered against the TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh and another party leader, Chintakayala Vijay, on the ‘dirty’ videos of their own party MP, Gorantlal Madhav. No action has been taken yet on the complaint lodged with none other than the DGP by women from the TDP and other organisations and till now Gorantla Madhav has been interrogated on his ‘dirty’ videos, he said.

“Is it wrong to question Minister Ambati Rambabu and other YSRCP leader Avanthi Srinivas,” Pattabhiram asked and said that atrocities on women have become a common practice in Andhra Pradesh now. During British rule, those who raised their voices were shifted to Andaman and were subjected to harassment. Now in Andhra Pradesh, such persons are being shifted to CID offices, which have turned into Andaman jails, he said.