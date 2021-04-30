CID slaps notices on Devineni Uma yet again!

The AP CID sleuths have slapped a notice on senior TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheshwar Rao yet again on Friday (today) directing him to appear before them on May 1.

The CID has filed cases against Uma accusing him of morphing a video of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and displaying the morphed video in his press conference early this month.

Interestingly, Uma appeared before CID in this case only on yesterday (Thursday).

The CID sleuths grilled him for nine hours and left him later.

However, CID officials claimed that they served notices again because Uma did not cooperate during questioning on Thursday and did not give satisfactory replies.

They said Uma gave contradictory replies when questioned about the whereabouts of tab and mobile phone used by him in the press conference.