No exams only for Covid students, clarifies Suresh

It is well known how the Jaganmohan Reddy Government will stick to its decisions regardless of the gigantic hurdles that may crop up. Just this afternoon, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh asked the Government to reconsider its decision to hold the examinations for the 10th and intermediate students. By evening, Minister Adimulapu Suresh came up before the media and clarified that there would be no question of reconsidering the decision on exams.

However, the Minister replied to one question asked by the court about the fate of the Covid positive students. The HC asked how the exams could be conducted for the infected students. Suresh said that they would not hold any exams for such students. All steps have been taken to prevent the positive students from taking the exams. Thermal scanning and such preventive steps were taken at the examination centres.

Suresh Kumar also clarified on one more question raised by the court about how many other States have cancelled or postponed the exams because of the Corona threat. The Minister simply said that the examinations were being conducted as per schedule in many other States.

The Minister said that the TDP was unnecessarily politicising the exams and the Covid was not the immediate reason for postponing the Cabinet meeting.