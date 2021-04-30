“104 control room” embarrassment for Vijayasai !

The Andhra Pradesh government has recently launched “104 control rooms” in all district headquarters to help Covid patients.

These control rooms were set up in district collector offices or sub collector offices in districts.

CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy claimed that these 104 control rooms will serve as “one-stop solution” for all Covid-related queries and assistance.

He said that Covid victims can get all their grievances resolved within four hours if they dial 104 control room.

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy on Friday (today) inspected 104 control room set up in Vizag collectorate.

The call centre did not receive a single call even after Vijayasai Reddy waited for long.

This irked Vijayasai, who himself dailed 104 from his mobile. However, the call did not connect even after repeated attempts.

An angry Vijayasai expressed anger at staff working in control room. They told him that the calls failed due to a technical glitch and there are issues with the server.

An embarrassed Vijayasai left the control room abruptly.