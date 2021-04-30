Review decision on SSC, Inter exams: AP High Court asks state govt!

The AP High Court on Friday (today) asked the state government to review its decision on holding SSC and Intermediate public exams in May and June in the wake of increasing corona cases in the state.

The High Court heard the petitions seeking cancellation or postponement of exams.

The court observed that holding these exams involves 30 lakh students, parents, teachers and taking this into consideration the government should review its decision on holding exams.

The court posted the hearing for May 3. The court directed the state government to tell its opinion to the court on holding exams on May 3. The court ordered the state government to file a counter with all details on May 2.

The court questioned the state government how students who were infected with Covid-19 will appear for exams. It said as per norms such students should be under quarantine.

The government advocate argued that they will hold separate exams for such students. However, the court expressed doubt over such possibility.

The court also observed that whether Covid infected students will be mentally prepared to write exams.