Clarification from the makers of Adipurush

Ever since the teaser of Adipurush was out, the reactions and impressions were mixed. The VFX work in the teaser received heavy trolling and the makers pushed the release of the film. There are reports that Rs 100 crores more are allocated and the team started re-working on the VFX work. The new date of the film was announced as June 16th 2023. But there are reports that Adipurush is out of 2023 race and the film will only release in 2024.

Keeping an end to the speculations, the makers released a poster that says that Adipurush will release on June 16th 2023 as per the schedule and there is 150 days left for the film’s release. Adipurush is a mythological drama that is directed by Om Raut and the film is made on a budget of Rs 600 crores. A major portion of the budget is allocated for the graphics work. Massive sets are constructed in Mumbai for the shoot. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers. Kriti Sanon plays Sita and Saif Ali Khan played Lankesh in Adipurush.