Pawan Kalyan back to a Remake

Top director Trivikram suggested the remake of Vinodaya Sitham to Pawan Kalyan and the actor gave his nod. When things are finalized, the film is pushed due to various reasons. The remake plans are back on to track and Pawan Kalyan is said to have allocated dates for the film from January 27th. Pawan Kalyan is said to have allocated 20 working days for the film and he would join the sets in the first schedule. Sai Tej is the other lead actor in this interesting film. Samuthirakani is the director and People Media Factory, Zee Studios are the producers.

Pawan Kalyan is also shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the shoot reached final stages. This pan-Indian attempt is expected to release in summer this year. Pawan Kalyan also launched Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the direction of Harish Shankar. The shoot of this film too will commence soon. The actor will complete these projects and will focus full-time on the AP politics.