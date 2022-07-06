Clear your stand on President elections, Sajjala asks TDP

YSR Congress general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday asked the opposition TDP to spell its stand on the Presidential election. Sajjala wanted to know why the TDP is silent on the Presidential election.

He said that the TDP has four MPs and 23 MLAs who would be voting including Chandrababu Naidu in the Presidential election. He wanted to know why the TDP had not made its stand clear yet. He wondered whether the TDP would vote for the NDA candidate or the opposition candidate.

He expressed doubts over the TDP’s stand on the Presidential and vice-presidential elections. He wanted Chandrababu Naidu to make his stand clear at least now. He said that the YSR Congress had already made its stand clear on the Presidential election. The party had announced its support to Draupadi Murmu, the first ST woman to become the President for the first time in 75 years of Independence.

“We are clear in our social justice slogan. We have been proving it by giving due representation to the neglected sections. The STs in Andhra Pradesh enjoy greater representation,” Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said.

He said that the YSR Congress has no interest in national politics. We are in the state and we work for the state, he asserted. Hitting at the TDP chief, the government advisor questioned the silence maintained by the TDP in the Presidential election.