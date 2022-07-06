Naga Chaitanya shares about who he is Thankful to

Naga Chaitanya will next appear on the big screens in Thank You directed by Vikram K Kumar. As the film is scheduled to release in theaters on 22 July this year, the makers are promoting the film.

As the film’s title suggests, we must thank those who have made our lives simpler, helped us through tough moments, and paved the way for our progress.

This is exactly what Naga Chaitanya, the young hero, did. Through social media, he thanked his mother Lakshmi, father Akkineni Nagarjuna, and pet Hash for their support and unconditional love.

His note reads “Thank you – A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most . My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film . I’m dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me .. saying thankyou to them is never enough .. would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you .. tag #themagicwordisthankyou let’s come together on this one ! Amma – for being my core , rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible . Nana – for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be. Hash – for making me feel , showing me how to love and just keeping me human ! #thankyouthemovie releasing July 22nd.”

He also asked everyone to use the hashtag #themagicwordisthankyou to share who and why they are thankful, and this incredible hashtag is now trending.