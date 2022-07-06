Don’t close the schools, Naidu tells Jagan

TDP chief and leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop closing the schools in the state. Addressing the party workers at Mini-Mahanadu at Madanapalli, the TDP chief wanted the parents to boycott the YSR Congress leaders in their villages.

While stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no education, Chandrababu Naidu said that the chief minister is envious of others getting quality education. He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy does not want anyone to get quality education and had thus decided to close the schools.

He also made an appeal to the students and parents to support the TDP workers in their villages in questioning the ruling YSR Congress leaders if the schools are closed. He promised to stand by the students and parents if the Jagan Reddy government booked cases against them.

Chandrababu Naidu also alleged that Jagan was amassing wealth by selling cheap liquor in the state. He also blamed the government for not issuing bills at the liquor stores in the state and alleged that the unbilled money was going into the pockets of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP chief wanted the people to hold protests in the state for the price rise on various commodities besides imposing new taxes. He said while the TDP government had given LPG to the families, the present government had increased the gas price forcing the women to go for the traditional cooking with firewood.

He asked the people to revolt against the government and send Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail. He said Jagan does not deserve to be in the office. He said that the TDP leaders and the cadre were fighting against this unruly government and wanted the people to support them.