AP Industries minister offers better sops for investors

AP Minister for Industries and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday announced that the state is ideal for new investors. He cited the Central government giving top rank for the state in Ease of Doing Business for the two consecutive years.

The Minister said that they have opened a single window to assist the new investors. A team of officials would assist the investors right from their first visit to the state to the start of investment and production. The government is giving free power, water and providing roads and assisting them in water treatment plants.

The Minister further said that the state government had lent a helping hand to the MSMEs in the last two years. Despite the Covid 19 lockdown, the government extended several financial benefits to the MSMEs and is promoting new MSMEs too, he added.

The Minister said that industry majors like Ambanis, Aadanis and Birlas have come to the state after the new government. The investment flow has been impressive in the state in the last two years, the Minister said and added that the focus for the next two years would be more on inviting new investments.

Amarnath explained the ministry’s initiatives to attract investments to the state including campaigns in other countries. The ministry has special desks to look around the world for new investors and expressed confidence that more investments would come to the state in the next two years.