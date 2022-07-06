Pothineni’s Colours Song Celebrations started

Advertisement

Ustaad Ram Pothineni is all set to essay the role of a police officer in his forthcoming action-flick The Warriorr, also starring Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. The movie is directed by N Lingusamy and it is all ready to hit the screens on July 14. This Bilingual is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar presenting this bilingual.

With the back to back chartbuster songs from the film, teaser and trailer of the film which released recently, the movie gained positive response from its viewers and left them wanting more.

To throw us all back in the trance, the makers have unveiled the fourth single “Colours Song,” which has an instantly addictive vibe. Devi Sri Prasad composed this song to celebrate, while Ram Pothineni’s energy and dance moves elevated the celebrations.

The song was released in both Telugu and Tamil and has already begun to weave its spell. Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the Telugu lyrics, and Vivek wrote the Tamil lyrics. The enthralling number instantly joins your playlist thanks to the vibrant visuals.

Aadhi Pinisetty played the role of the antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. Sujith Vaassudev is the cinematographer, and Navin Nooli is the editor.