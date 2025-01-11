x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
View all stories
Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu clears pending bills, as Sankranti gift

Published on January 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Block Buster Musical Night Event
image
Telangana government cancels ticket hikes for Game Changer
image
CM Chandrababu clears pending bills, as Sankranti gift
image
Nithiin is puzzled about his Releases
image
Tirupati Stampede: Criticism Over YS Jagan’s Government’s Decisions

CM Chandrababu clears pending bills, as Sankranti gift

Chandrababu Sarkar has brought cheers to lakhs of families in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Sankranti, by clearing pending bills worth Rs 6,700 Cr. Most of the pending bills are relating to dues to employees, students, small contractors and small businesses.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshavalu announced about pending bills clearance, after doing a review meeting with AP CM Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Saturday.

Among the cleared pending bills employees, small contractors and students are the biggest beneficiaries.

Rs 788 Cr fees reimbursement dues have been cleared, bringing much needed relief to students and college managements.

Rs 586 Cr dues towards small contractors have been cleared. With this, about 26,000 contractors, who have pending dues of less than Rs 10 lakh bill amount, will be relieved.

GPF dues of Rs 519 Cr and CPS arrears of Rs 300 Cr have been cleared, making Govt employees happy. Pending bills of Rs 214 Cr relating to Police Surrender Leaves have also been cleared.

Rs 214 Cr will be disbursed towards Amaravati farmers dues. Rs 500 Cr will be paid towards NTR Vaidya Seva pending bills.

By clearing large numbers of pending bills, impacting across sections, Chandrababu Naidu Government has made Sankranti even more cheerful.

Next Telangana government cancels ticket hikes for Game Changer Previous Nithiin is puzzled about his Releases
else

TRENDING

image
Telangana government cancels ticket hikes for Game Changer
image
Nithiin is puzzled about his Releases
image
Four top production houses for Venky

Latest

image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Block Buster Musical Night Event
image
Telangana government cancels ticket hikes for Game Changer
image
CM Chandrababu clears pending bills, as Sankranti gift
image
Nithiin is puzzled about his Releases
image
Tirupati Stampede: Criticism Over YS Jagan’s Government’s Decisions

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu clears pending bills, as Sankranti gift
image
Tirupati Stampede: Criticism Over YS Jagan’s Government’s Decisions
image
Tragedy at Konda Pochamma Sagar

Related Articles

Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black