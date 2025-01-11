x
Telangana government cancels ticket hikes for Game Changer

Published on January 11, 2025 by swathy

Telangana government cancels ticket hikes for Game Changer

The Telangana government has been quite skeptical about the ticket hikes and special shows for films in the state after the unfortunate incidents that took place during Pushpa 2: The Rule. Top producer Dil Raju has approached the government and got a hike for the prices of tickets and more shows. The government of Telangana has canceled the permissions granted for Game Changer from January 16th. The government informed that there would be no early morning shows and the ticket cap would be Rs 295 for multiplexes and Rs 177 for single screens.

The government of Telangana also clarified that there would be no early morning shows for any Telugu films in the future for any Telugu movies.

