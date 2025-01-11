x
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Nithiin is puzzled about his Releases

Published on January 11, 2025 by swathy

Young actor Nithiin has delivered a series of flops in the recent years. The actor has Sriram Venu’s Thammudu and Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood lined up. Robinhood was announced for Sankranthi 2024 release and Thammudu is slated for Mahashivaratri release in February. With Robinhood missing the deadline and release date, Thammudu’s release is pushed. Nithiin is completely puzzled about the release of his upcoming releases. There are a lot of debates and discussions going on about the release of these films. For now, both his films are missing their dates. With a lot of films slated for Mahashivarathri release, there is no chance of Nithiin’s film releasing in February.

The actor has to push both his films and one among them may release during summer but there is no clarity on the release dates of these films for now. Nithiin wants Robinhood to release during summer and he may push the release of Thammudu post summer. Mythri Movie Makers and Sri Venkateswara Creations are discussing the possible release dates of the films. Nithiin is currently completing the shoot of Thammudu and it is expected to complete this month.

