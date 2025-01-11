Tirupati Stampede: Criticism Over YS Jagan’s Government’s Decisions

The recent stampede in Tirupati has sparked widespread criticism against the YSRCP government’s decisions, with many alleging that their policies have compromised the sanctity of the Tirumala temple and created distance between Lord Venkateswara and ordinary devotees. Critics argue that the current government has continued the policies of the previous administration, which are believed to be the primary cause of the chaos.

Extension of Vaikuntha Darshan

Previously, the Vaikuntha Darshan was limited to just two days during Ekadashi and Dwadashi. However, the previous YSRCP government extended it to 10 days, diluting its spiritual significance. Despite criticism, the current government has continued this policy, failing to review or improve the system to better serve devotees.

Infrastructure Challenges

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has been increasing every year. However, the temple’s infrastructure has not kept pace with this growth. While authorities have tried to manage the crowd using technology, the lack of adequate facilities has led to significant difficulties for pilgrims.

Over the past two decades, there have been major changes in the darshan system and ticket issuance. In 1991, around 32,000 devotees visited daily, but by 2021, this number had doubled to 65,000. To accommodate the growing crowd, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) built the Vaikuntha Queue Complex-2 in 2001 and added shelters in Narayanagiri Gardens in 2014.

Sudarshan Tokens and Slotted Darshan

In 1999, the Sudarshan token system was introduced to reduce waiting times. TTD set up token issuance centers in Tirupati and later expanded them to Kalyana Mandapams across the country. In 2017, the slotted darshan system was introduced as a pilot project in 14 locations, making the process more convenient.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these counters were shut down. Even after normalcy returned, the YSRCP government limited token issuance to only three centers in Tirupati, causing inconvenience to devotees.

TDP Government’s Inaction

After coming to power, the NDA government announced plans to review and improve the system. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to Tirumala, emphasized the need for better services and instructed officials to make necessary changes. However, TTD officials have continued with the old policies without conducting any reviews.

Critics argue that the YSRCP government prioritized political gains over devotees’ convenience by setting up token centers in areas favorable to their vote bank. This move, coupled with the lack of proper crowd management, has led to the recent stampede.

Stampede Causes

The stampede occurred during the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival when authorities issued 1.27 lakh tokens for the first three days and announced that tokens for subsequent days would be issued daily. This led to a massive influx of devotees, including locals and visitors from other regions, overwhelming the system and causing chaos.

Policy Reforms

Devotees and critics are urging TTD officials and the governing board to review the existing policies and implement necessary changes to prevent such incidents in the future. They emphasize the need for better crowd management, improved infrastructure, and a more devotee-friendly darshan system.