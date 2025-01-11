Four top production houses for Venky

Victory Venkatesh is one of the most successful actors of Telugu cinema. He is testing his luck with Sankranthiki Vastunnam, a family entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film releases on January 14th. During a recent media interaction, Venkatesh revealed that he has been in touch with four top production houses and his next film will be finalized very soon. Suresh Productions, the home banner of Venkatesh along with top production house Mythri Movie Makers, Ashwini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies and S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments are preparing scripts for him.

Venkatesh said that they are in talks for his upcoming films and things will be finalized soon. Venkatesh also said that he hasn’t finalized his next film and it will be announced soon. Venkatesh completed the shoot of Rana Naidu 2 and it will stream on Netflix soon. For now, Venkatesh is choosy and is not in a hurry. He will announce his next film in the next few months and he is busy promoting Sankranthiki Vastunnam.