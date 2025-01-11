Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a Perfect Festival Film: Venkatesh

The team of Sankranthiki Vastunnam were highly successful in promoting the film all over. The songs are widely popular and there are good expectations on the film. Victory Venkatesh, the lead actor in the film revealed that Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a perfect film for Sankranthi and it would be an impressive one. “The climax will be a surprise for the film and the entertainment is the major strength. All the sections of the audience will thoroughly love and enjoy the film. Watch Sankranthiki Vastunnam on big screens” told Venkatesh.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam is releasing on January 14th and this is the third collaboration of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi. Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others played the lead roles. Dil Raju and Shirish produced the film on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Bheems scored the music and background score for Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The film is competing with Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj at the Sankranthi box-office.