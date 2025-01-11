x
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Game Changer drops down badly on Day Two

Published on January 11, 2025 by swathy

Game Changer drops down badly on Day Two

Global Star Ram Charan’s recent offering Game Changer released yesterday and the response has been poor. The film witnessed a poor day one all over with Telugu states performing decently. The film underperformed across all the other territories of the country. Even in overseas, Game Changer did not witness packed houses. Game Changer opened on a disastrous note on day two. The occupancy is quite poor even after the screens are reduced across the Telugu states. The same is the case in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and North India.

Going with the current trend, the distributors are expected to lose big through Game Changer. With new films like Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vastunnam around, Game Changer will have a tough time. Shankar is facing the heat and his next outing Indian 3 will have huge troubles. Game Changer was made on a huge budget and it was under making for years. All those who watched the film felt that a huge amount of money was wasted.

