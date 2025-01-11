Game Changer drops down badly on Day Two

Global Star Ram Charan’s recent offering Game Changer released yesterday and the response has been poor. The film witnessed a poor day one all over with Telugu states performing decently. The film underperformed across all the other territories of the country. Even in overseas, Game Changer did not witness packed houses. Game Changer opened on a disastrous note on day two. The occupancy is quite poor even after the screens are reduced across the Telugu states. The same is the case in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and North India.

Going with the current trend, the distributors are expected to lose big through Game Changer. With new films like Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vastunnam around, Game Changer will have a tough time. Shankar is facing the heat and his next outing Indian 3 will have huge troubles. Game Changer was made on a huge budget and it was under making for years. All those who watched the film felt that a huge amount of money was wasted.