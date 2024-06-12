CM, family members to have Lord Venkateswara darshan today

Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with family members leaving for the world famous temple town Tirumala on Wednesday evening and will have Darsha of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday morning.

After having Darshana of the Lord, the Chief Minister will return to Amaravathi and will go to the State Secretariat on Thursday evening to take charge in his chambers in the First Block at 4.41 pm. Later, Chandrababu Naidu will sign several files as promised in the election campaign, which include Mega DSC, revocation of the Land Titling Act and increasing the social pension to the beneficiaries to Rs 4,000 per month.

The Chief Minister is also expected to clear the files regarding the taking up the Skill Census exercise and revival of Anna Canteens.