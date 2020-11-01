CM Jagan declares Rs 10 lakh for Vizag girl victim family

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has responded swiftly and instructed officials to extend all help to Visakhapatnam girl victim’s family. He also announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the bereaved family members. The CM spoke to the Chief Secretary, the DGP and the intelligence chief to enquire about the killing.

It may be recalled that a youth killed the girl after getting angry that he cannot marry her. The girl belonging to Gajuwaka area died on the spot. The incident shook up the whole state. Now, the Chief Minister called upon the people to give advance information to the authorities about any such harassment. The officials would take swift action to prevent untoward incidents.

Mr Jagan Reddy has asked all the women and girls to download the Disha App on their cell phones. The officials would immediately respond to any complaint made on this App. The Disha officials and staff would be ever ready to come to the rescue of the aggrieved girls.

The CM asked officials to take strong action in regard to complaints of harassment from the girls. The police should not act with complacency when any family or girl gives prior information about harassment.