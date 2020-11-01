Pawan Kalyan returns back to shoot

With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, all the stars restricted themselves to their homes for months. Pawan Kalyan is on Chaturmasa Deeksha for four months which completed after Dasara. The actor returned back to the sets of Vakeel Saab from today and the shoot commenced in Old City, Hyderabad. Pawan will continue to shoot for the film for ten days after which he would take a break. The entire shoot of Vakeel Saab will be completed by the mid of December.

Sriram Venu is directing Vakeel Saab and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya and Prakash Raj play other crucial roles in this courtroom drama. The film is carrying decent expectations and is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Pawan Kalyan will complete one schedule of Krish’s film in December and will start the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake from January 2021.