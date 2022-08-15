CM Jagan, Ex-CM Naidu attend Governor’s At Home

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu were among those who attended the At Home programme hosted by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan marking the Independence Day celebrations. The programme was hosted at Raj Bhavan.

AP High Court chief justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh and Karumuru Nageswara Rao were also present at the programme. Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma and others also attended the programme.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan received Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife Bharati at the Raj Bhavan.

Later, the Governor went around the lawns where the guests were seated and greeted them for attending the programme.

Chandrababu Naidu reached Raj Bhavan along with TDP AP president K Atchennaidu, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao and were seated in the second row on the right side corner.

The TDP chief stayed back all through the programme from the beginning to the end and was seen interacting with his party leaders, besides some of the invitees.

This was the first At Home programme hosted by the Governor after Covid 19 and the Raj Bhavan restricted the number of visitors, keeping in view the Covid 19 impact.

The Governor shared the table with the chief minister and the chief justice couples and was seen interacting with them.