Super proud of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, says Ram Charan

Telugu star Ram Charan, who has acquired a national fan following after ‘RRR’, joined the array of film celebrities who have expressed their support to the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

In a social media post portraying him as his ‘RRR’ character holding aloft the Tricolour along with co-star Jr NTR, Ram Charan said: “Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. Makes me super proud to see the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative spreading far and wide.”

Vijay Deverakonda, who is all set for his pan-India release, ‘Liger’, took to Twitter to declare: “We are Indians! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India.”

Multilingual award-winning actress Sadaa, who also wished all Indians a Happy Independence Day, said that she couldn’t have wished to be born in any other country but India.

Taking to Instagram, where she goes by the name of Sadaa, she posted an inspiring video in which she is seen saluting the Tricolour. “I couldn’t have wished to be born in any other country but India!” she wrote in the caption. “My country, the richest and the best of them all! Here’s to the 75 glorious years of Independence!”

Then, in a shoutout to her DOP, she added: “Thank you Ram Chinthaparthi for capturing the essence of my feelings so well.”