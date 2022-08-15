Chandrababu’s call for govts to work with vision

Former chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday called for inculcating national spirit among all.

Addressing a huge gathering after unfurling the tricolour, Chandrababu Naidu felt that India is far ahead of other countries in traditional culture even 400 years ago. The country had the best economic growth even those days, he said, adding that leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, India is marching far ahead of other nations.

With the reforms introduced by Narasimha Rao, India is now competing with the whole world, Naidu stated.

Green revolution has totally changed the national objective and India now transformed into a nation that supplies vaccine for covid for the whole world, the TDP president said. The TDP is always a part of the reforms that are being introduced as the party, though launched as a regional outfit, always worked for the interest of the whole nation, he maintained.

Recalling that the TDP had formulated the Vision-2020 and strove hard to reach its goals for the State, Chandrababu Naidu said the party’s sole aim is to work for the welfare of the common man. The TDP had played a crucial role in the telecom reforms, open sky policy and establishing green-field airports in the country.

Naidu felt an immediate need for all the ruling dispensations to formulate a strategy for the next 25 years and move with a vision to face the challenges. He wanted a value-based society that moves ahead to remove financial imbalances.

Schemes should be formulated for women empowerment, Naidu said adding that inter-linking of rivers should be taken up on a priority basis. Stating that the TDP has already taken up inter-linking of the Godavari with the Krishna river, he said that this is necessary for a drought-free nation.

A corrupt-free society is the need of the hour, he said and wanted technology to be used to achieve this. He wanted the country to devise policies for the coming 25 years for India to stand atop the whole world as “we have all the needed facilities and qualifications. Everyone should come forward to work with the ruling dispensations to achieve this,” Chandrababu Naidu added.