CM Jagan plans to shift Capital amid COVID-19 threat?

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of deliberately misleading the Central government on Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh with a view to shifting the state capital as early as possible.

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in his recent virtual conference with NRIs, has already levelled allegations against CM Jagan Reddy for ‘his vicious politicking’ on Capital City.

Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Sunday asserted his party stand that the CM was crippling every constitutional institution and even ignoring virus preventive measures at the cost of people’s lives with the sole objective to shift Capital city. The Modi government has extended lockdown despite serious financial consequences but AP government is still suppressing facts to suit its wicked political agenda. While the Centre has classified 11 out of 13 districts in AP as red zones, the State government has reclassified these hotspots to cover up and portray incidence of infections as not serious. Only 97 mandals are now declared as red zones even though there are virus +ve cases and serious threat of infections in over 210 mandals. The ruling party in AP wants to project virus threat as not serious enough to delay local polls.

The TDP expressed concern over what it described as AP CM’s inability to address the press and update the people on the virus spread and his regime’s preventive steps regularly. While the whole country is fighting COVID-19, CM Jagan has been busy changing State Election Commissioner in order to hold elections. Jagan has been in a hurry to complete elections and then shift the Capital immediately afterwards.

The TDP former minister said that Jagan Reddy had the dubious record of putting 3.5 crore voters of Andhra at risk by trying to make them stand in election queue lines in last two weeks of March when Corona cases started increasing. Very unfortunately, AP CM got Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar removed just because he postponed the election after predicting the virus threat.