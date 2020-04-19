Both Jagan and Naidu in lock-up mode? Virtual politics

YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy is presently out on bail. But, he says that it is Chandrababu Naidu who is now in lock-up taking advantage of the Modi lockdown. Naidu is locked up in his house in Hyderabad and doing needless politics against Andhra Pradesh government. People can understand when Naidu doesn’t break lockdown since he is not in power. As Opposition leader also, it is not advisable for him to come out considering how Jagan Ministers have already threatened to send him to 14-day quarantine if he crosses the border to step into AP.

Now, the TDP leaders are asking as to what is wrong with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is locked up voluntarily in his Tadepalli residence. Jagan Reddy is not coming out of his camp office while the 5 crore people of the state are facing severe and serious unimaginable hardships. But, the CM is just holding review meetings with 5 to 10 top advisors and officials at his residence itself, and ordering issue of health bulletins. Jagan is not stepping out of his house to talk to and create confidence in people. What more, while Naidu is holding virtual meetings with all sections of people, Jagan is not bothering to hold even press conferences. Finally, heated debates started on whether AP top leaders are in lockdown or lock-up mode.