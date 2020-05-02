CM Jagan responsible for YSRCP MLAs lockdown violations: TDP

Opposition is expressing concern over COVID cases rising in AP while other states report decline. YSRCP government is filing cases only against rival leaders but not ruling party activists. Now, TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah on has demanded stringent action against the ruling YSR Congress Party Ministers, MPs and MLAs for their continuing violations of Coronavirus lockdown thereby jeopardising the lives and livelihoods of lakhs of poor families, daily wage earners, migrant and construction workers in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling party leaders were behaving in an irresponsible manner during the dangerous time of Coronavirus just because CM Jaganmohan Reddy wanted to sweep the local body elections as soon as they would be conducted.

Varla Ramaiah said that inefficient and negligent administration under YSRCP Government had led to rise in AP cased while other states were reporting a decline there days. While Telangana is reporting around 6 +ve cases daily, Andhra Pradesh is reporting around 70 to 80 cases per day.

He dismissed criticism of YSRCP Ministers, saying that as an efficient leader, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was gathering latest information on the COVID-19 right from the beginning and creating awareness among the people in every possible way. Whereas, the AP Government had totally ignored the virus situation thereby endangering the lives of people without showing any concern. Negligence of the Government had led to imposition of red zones in Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore and Krishna districts with serious epidemic concerns.

Ramaiah said that when there were 229 cases in Telangana on April 3, AP had only 80 cases at that time. But by April 10, AP reported 381 total cases with a 132 per cent increase while Telangana had 487 cases at 112 per cent increase. More alarmingly, in the week ending on April 24, Telangana reported 983 cases with 28.3 per cent rise as against 955 cases in AP with 67 per cent. By May 2, Telangana reported 1,064 cases with 6.2 per cent rise while AP cases touched 1,464 cases with 53 per cent increase.